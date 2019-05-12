Man hospitalized following shooting in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police blocked off the area near Interstate 95 by Northeast 167th Street and Second Avenue while investigating, Saturday afternoon.

Rescue crews airlifted the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

