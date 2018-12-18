MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after an SUV struck his scooter in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, the victim was riding the scooter near Northwest 34th Avenue and Seventh Street when the SUV slammed into him, Tuesday morning.

The crushed scooter ended up wedged underneath the SUV.

Miami Fire Rescue crews transported the 45-year-old rider to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police shut down Northwest Seventh Street between 22nd and 35th avenues while they investigated. It has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

