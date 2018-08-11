HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a man to the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times outside of the Okeechobee Metrorail Station in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at 2005 West Okeechobee Road, just after 1 a.m., Saturday.

First responders found the victim with multiple stab wounds. They also found blood on the floor of the station.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital. Officials said he was unresponsive.

7News sources said this may have been a robbery attempt.

If you have any information on this stabbing, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

