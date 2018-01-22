Man hospitalized after stabbing in Little Havana

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been hospitalized after a stabbing in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Monday night.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of a reported stabbing, around 6:45 p.m.

According to police, the subject stabbed was 18 years old.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

