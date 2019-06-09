Man hospitalized after shootout with driver in Davie dies

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The surviving victim of a shootout between two drivers in Davie has died, police said.

According to Davie Police, the man involved in Friday’s afternoon’s incident succumbed to his injuries at Broward Health Medical Center this weekend.

Investigators said the drivers exchanged gunfire at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Southwest Eighth Street, just after 2 p.m.

Officials said one of the drivers died at the scene, and the other was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.