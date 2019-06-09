Man hospitalized after shootout near Davie intersection dies

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The surviving victim of a shootout near an intersection in Davie has died, police said.

According to Davie Police, the man involved in Friday’s afternoon’s incident succumbed to his injuries at Broward Health Medical Center this weekend.

Investigators said the victim and another man exchanged gunfire near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Southwest Eighth Street, just after 2 p.m.

Officials said one of the men died at the scene, and the other was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators believe the two people involved in the shooting did not know each other.

