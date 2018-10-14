Man hospitalized after shooting outside NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the two men responsible for an attempted robbery outside of a home in Northwest Miami-Dade that ended in gunfire, sending one man to the hospital.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim was shot in front of his residence near Northwest 49th Street and 31st Avenue, at around noon, Sunday.

“This happened during daylight, bro. I can’t even believe it,” said Louis Mendez, the victim’s son.

Witnesses said the victim was working on a boat while a friend was working on a car, both in the front yard, when the subjects, wearing ski masks, rolled up and tried to steal a chain one of the men was wearing.

“The guy actually pointed the gun at his head,” said Louis. “He could have been dead right now.”

Witnesses said there was a struggle and shots were fired, striking the victim three times. The subjects then ran off.

BREAKING: Man shot 3 times outside of his NW Miami-Dade home this afternoon. His family says he’s lucky to be alive. According to witnesses, he was working on his boat, when two men in ski masks rolled up on him and tried to steal his chain. @wsvn is on scene pic.twitter.com/rPGsi2uzss — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) October 14, 2018

“I was inside the room, and then I hear my mom, everyone screaming, and then I come outside and I see my uncle getting out of the boat with blood flooding like all over,” said Angel Mendez, the victim’s nephew. “and we immediately called the cops, and we took him there to the front of the house.”

“Once I knew what was happening, I came right away,” said Louis, “and as soon as I got here, I saw all these cops, and I couldn’t believe it.”

A photograph shows the victim on his feet outside of he home as he is being treated by first responders.

Paramedics transported him to an area hospital. He is expected to be OK.

The victim’s family and neighbors said they’re thankful the incident didn’t end in tragedy.

“I started crying. I punched a wall,” said Angel.. “I got really scared. I got mad.”

The victim’s family said two of the bullets hit him in the back, but he is expected to recover.

Meanwhile, police are searching for the men behind the shooting. They remain at large.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

