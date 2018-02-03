Man hospitalized after shooting outside North Miami lounge

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An argument outside a lounge in North Miami spiraled into gun violence, sending a man to the hospital, Saturday morning.

A surveillance camera captured the tense moments outside of El Deseo Restaurant & Lounge, located along the 1500 block of Northwest 119th Avenue, at around 7:30 a.m.

“I can’t believe somebody would do that in broad daylight,” said a witness. “It’s ridiculous.”

The witness said she’s concerned about the shooting that took place in her neighborhood. “I want to see this community grow, and we don’t need things like that, the negativity,” she said.

The footage shows a man emerging from the crowd gathered outside, going to back to his Honda Element, then coming back with a gun. He then opened fire, causing chaos in the parking lot of El Deseo.

The video shows the gunman running back to his SUV and taking off.

“You want to be in an environment of positivity,” said the witness. “You want to be in an environment where people are trying to grow, expand, and [the shooting] is not what we need in this community.”

Surveillance video shows the victim sitting on the sidewalk after, police said, he sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Shortly after, paramedics responded to the scene and airlifted him to the hospital in unknown condition.

Saturday night, 7News cameras captured a car with a broken window and a bullet hole in the parking lot of the lounge.

North Miami Police began their investigation, as they searched for any clues that could lead them to the shooter.

Meanwhile, nearby business owners said they’re still shaken up and are hoping the clear surveillance video can track down the shooter and bring peace back to their community.

“You have to really turn to God and do better,” said the witness.

Police said the subject stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and was wearing a blue baseball cap with a red bill at the time of the incident.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.