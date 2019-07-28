Man hospitalized after shooting outside NE Miami-Dade synagogue

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, police said, he was shot outside of a synagogue in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the drive-by shooting outside the Young Israel of Greater Miami Temple on the corner of Northeast 10th Avenue and 171st Street, just after 6:30 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the 58-year-old victim was approaching the front door of the house of worship when the subject got out of a black Chevrolet Impala and opened fire, striking the man multiple times in the legs.

Paramedics transported the victim to Aventura Hospital where he underwent surgery and is currently listed in stable condition.

Officials said the Impala had circled the synagogue several times as the victim was walking toward the building.

Police said they do not yet know whether or not the incident can be categorized as a hate crime.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

