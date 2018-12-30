MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he was shot in front of a club in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along Southwest Eighth Avenue, near West Flagler Street, early Sunday morning.

Officials said the gunman opened fire, hitting the victim in the stomach.

Police said the subject took off before officers arrived.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital. He’s expected to be OK.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.