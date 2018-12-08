LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital after he was shot near an apartment complex in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police responded to calls about a shooting at Lauderhill Point in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 34th Avenue, Saturday night.

A Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue unit was flagged by the victim. First responders found him on a sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported him to Broward Health Medical Center uin unknown condition.

Investigators have not provided any details about a possible shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

