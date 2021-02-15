Man hospitalized after shooting in SW Miami-Dade; police release surveillance

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video as they continue their search for the gunman in what they described as an ambush and shooting at a home in Southwest Miami-Dade that sent a man to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene along the 13000 block of Southwest 107th Terrace, just before 6 a.m., Monday.

According to police, a subject entered the home and shot a man inside.

“I was too afraid to come out, you know, it was 5:30 in the morning,” said Delilah who lives nearby.

Delilah told 7News she heard the blasts but did not know they were gunshots at the time.

“I heard a lot of shots,” she said. “I thought it was the transformers for the electricity, ’cause they made that, ‘Boom! Boom!’ sound, and it was a lot of that.”

Nearby surveillance video captured a white van and another car pulling up to the house with several people getting out.

About a minute later, the vehicles along with the people who exited them were seen leaving.

Police said the house is well known in the area for drug activity.

Neighbors said they notice the police responding to the house often.

“They’ve had problems before, and I say, ‘they,’ I don’t even know who lives there,” one woman said. “Very scary to see that happen outside.”

“There’s no trouble here,” said Delilah. “It’s a nice neighborhood.”

“It’s extremely quiet and it’s very rare for something like this to happen,” one man said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The shooter remains at large.

The police are also looking for a woman who was at the scene but left at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the shooter or woman who left the scene, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

