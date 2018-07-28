NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he was shot in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 27th Avenue and 54th Street. Responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

7News cameras captured crime scene tape and a heavy police presence at the scene.

Miami-Dade Police detectives continue to investigate.

