Man hospitalized after shooting in Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, police said, he was shot in a City of Miami neighborhood.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest Second Avenue and 13th Street, just after 10:30 a.m., Saturday.

Officials said the victim was shot multiple times.

7News cameras captured an overturned bicycle and a red baseball cap on a sidewalk surrounded by crime scene tape, but it remains unclear whether or not the victim was riding his bike when the gunman opened fire.

Paramedics transported the patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police continue to search for the shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

