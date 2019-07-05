Man hospitalized after shooting in Miami home; gunman at large

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person who, they said, opened fire inside a City of Miami home, sending a man to the hospital.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews have responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Southwest 31st Avenue and 25th Terrace, just after 8:15 p.m., Friday.

Officials said responding officers found the 30-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

7News cameras captured bullet holes and shattered windows at the home.

Police have set up a perimeter extending across several blocks, as they continue their search.

Neighbors say someone came to this home, put at least two bullets into the side window then shot a 30-year-old man inside. That man was rushed to the hospital. @MiamiPD is looking for the shooter as an active crime scene remains. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/2Ld81ZV8vH — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) July 6, 2019

Officials said the shooting does not appear to be domestic-related. They have not specified whether or not the shooter or the victim lived inside the house.

Paramedics transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center with injuries that were not life-threatening. Officials said he was alert and talking during transport.

Investigators have not provided further details about the incident or a possible shooting, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.