Man hospitalized after shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a shooting in Miami Gardens that sent a man to the hospital

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 200th Street and 44th Avenue, just after 1:15 p.m., Monday.

Responding officers found the 20-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported him to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Police said the subject or subjects fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.