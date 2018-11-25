LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital after he was shot in a residential neighborhood in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police responded to reports of a shooting near Northwest First Street and 34th Avenue, Sunday evening.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim in front of a home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported him to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

Police have not provided any details about a possible shooter, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

