Man hospitalized after shooting in Lauderhill; subject at large

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been rushed to the hospital after being shot in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue was on the scene in the area of Northwest 26th Street and 41st Avenue, just before 10 p.m., Monday.

Lauderhill Police working a shooting scene 2401 NW 41st Avenue. Heavy police presence/active K-9 search in progress. 4100 Block of NW 26th st is blocked. Residents are asked to utilize NW 19th street to get west of SR7. pic.twitter.com/VpbuBbCtzN — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) September 25, 2018

Officials said the victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

Police described the scene as very active. A perimeter was set up and K-9 units were searching for a subject.

Police have blocked off the 4100 block of Northwest 26th Street. Residents should use Northwest 19th Street to get west of State Road 7, officials said.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

