OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he was shot inside a business in Opa-locka.

According to Opa-locka Police, the incident took place near Ali Baba Avenue and Northwest 22nd Avenue, Sunday night. Investigators did not disclose the name of the business.

Police said the victim was shot in the stomach.

Paramedics transported him to Aventura Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The shooter remains at large.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

