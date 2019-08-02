Man hospitalized after shooting at North Miami Beach sports bar

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, police said, he was shot at a sports bar in North Miami Beach.

North Miami Beach and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at Styx’s Sports Bar, located at 15346 West Dixie Highway, at around 12:30 a.m., Friday.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital with serious injuries.

