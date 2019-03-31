Man hospitalized after robbery ends in shots fired at Pembroke Pines gas station

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after a robbery led to shots fired at a Pembroke Pines gas station.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at the Chevron station along Pines Boulevard, near Northwest 155th Avenue, Saturday night.

According to investigators, the victim and subject had arranged a meeting for the purchase of electronics in the parking lot of the gas station.

Police said the subject robbed the victim and fired several shots, but no bullets struck the victim. Investigators said the subject committed aggravated battery toward the victim but did not elaborate on the nature of the attack.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police are searching for the robber and his driver. They described their vehicle as a white 2015 Chrysler 200 with tinted windows, a decorative license plate frame, and a noticeable image of the University of Miami mascot to the right of the license plate.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

