Man hospitalized after power pole falls in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Deerfield Beach man has been hospitalized after a power pole fell on him.

The man was standing on the side of the road when a truck brought down some low-hanging wires along the 200 block of Southwest First Terrace, Wednesday.

The 23-year-old man did not come in contact with the power lines. His injuries stemmed from the pole that fell.

Due to the electric power lines lying across the street, traffic is being diverted in the area.

