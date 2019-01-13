AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - An Aventura Police officer who had responded to an apartment complex opened fire after a man who had barricaded himself came out with a firearm, sending the gunman to the hospital.

Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at Camden Apartments at 3150 NE 190th St., just after 4 p.m., Sunday.

According to investigators, officers responded to “someone in crisis.” When they arrived, they discovered the subject had barricaded himself inside his apartment

Police said officers tried to persuade the man to come out. Some time later, he emerged from the unit armed with a gun.

Officials said one of the officers felt threatened and discharged his weapon, striking the subject in the leg.

Paramedics transported the gunman to Aventura Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The subject did not fire his gun. No police officers were hurt.

Officials said the scene has been secured and is safe for all residents. Detectives remain at the scene as they attempt to determine what led up to the shooting.

The officer who opened fire has been placed on paid administrative leave.

