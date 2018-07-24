Man hospitalized after North Miami Beach robbery ends in shooting

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, officials said, he was shot during a robbery in North Miami Beach.

According to North Miami Beach Police, the victim was shot in the stomach near Northeast Fourth Avenue and 167th Street, just before 9 p.m., Tuesday.

@myNMBPolice ARE WORKING AN ACTIVE ROBBERY WHERE THE VICTIM WAS SHOT IN THE STOMACH. THE MALE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL. UNKNOW ON HIS CONDITION. NO SUBJECT INFORMATION AT THIS TIME. AN UPDATE WILL FOLLOW. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) July 25, 2018

An artist at a nearby tattoo shop said the wounded man went inside for help.

“He got shot right here, below his navel, and was bleeding out of his buttocks,” said the tattoo artist. “I told him to lie down on the ground, don’t move around too much. He was frantic, like, ‘Ahh, this is crazy.’ Found some paper towels, held the wound so it didn’t bleed out so much on the floor and called the cops.”

Bloodstains could be seen in parts of the tattoo shop floor where the victim lay down.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to the trauma center at Aventura Hospital in unknown condition.

Police blocked off nearby roads as they worked to determine which way the shooter or shooters went.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

