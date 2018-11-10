Man hospitalized after Lauderhill shooting

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital after he was shot in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 56th Avenue, at around 4:30 p.m., Saturday.

Paramedics transported the victim to Florida Medical Center in Lauderhill in stable condition.

The scene of the shooting remained very active at 5:30 p.m.

Officials have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

