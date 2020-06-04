Man hospitalized after he was found shot at NW Miami-Dade park

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been hospitalized after he was found with a gunshot wound at a Northwest Miami-Dade park.

The victim was found at Acadia Park, Thursday night.

According to police, the victim said he did not know he was shot, and he ran after he heard gunfire erupt.

After finding a safer area, the victim found he was hit in the leg, police said.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

No arrests have been made.

