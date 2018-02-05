Man hospitalized after hand pinned under RV

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man was working on a recreational vehicle outside his home when he found himself in danger.

The 60-year-old resident was at the Seville Mobile Home Park working on his van, Monday. That’s when the jack failed and pinned his hand beneath the RV.

Hallandale Beach firefighters responded to the scene.

They used heavy equipment to lift the RV to get the victim out.

He was transported to a nearby hospital.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.