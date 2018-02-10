Man hospitalized after getting trapped in waste truck dumpster in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been hospitalized after he was found trapped inside of a waste truck dumpster compacting trash in Miami, Saturday.

According to officials, the operator of the waste truck heard screams coming from the dumpster during the third stop, near 100 NE 25th Street.

Authorities believe the man was picked up somewhere along the route and could have been trapped inside the dumpster for as many as three hours before the workers noticed him.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with serious injuries to his legs.

According to officials, the injured man does not work for the trash company.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.