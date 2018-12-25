Man hospitalized after gas station shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after being shot at a gas station in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the Westar station along Broward Boulevard and Northwest Seventh Avenue, just before 5:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Officials said one man was transported to Broward Health. His condition remains unclear.

The gunman fled the scene just before officers arrived.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

