Man hospitalized after fight ends in shooting at Sunrise gas station

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fight involving three men at a gas station in Sunrise spiraled into gun violence, sending one of them to the hospital, and police believe the incident may have been the outcome of an attempted carjacking.

Sunrise Police and fire rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at the Mobil station located at the corner of Sunset Strip and Sunrise Boulevard, at around 3:30 p.m., Friday.

According to witnesses and investigators, a man in a white Hyundai Elantra got in a physical altercation with one of two men inside a white Mercedes-Benz sedan.

When the second occupant in the Mercedes got out of the vehicle, the driver of the Hyundai took out a firearm and shot him.

The injured victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He is listed in critical condition.

Investigators initially believed the man was shot while attempting to steal a vehicle at the gas station. However, this remains unclear.

