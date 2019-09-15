Man hospitalized after family argument in NW Miami-Dade ends in stabbing

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, police said, he was stabbed during an argument with a family member at an apartment complex in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, an altercation sparked between two men from the same family in the common area of the complex located along the 2500 block of Northwest 65th Street, just before 12:30 p.m., Sunday.

At one point, investigators said, one of the men stabbed the other.

The victim was taken to a nearby fire station, and from there, he was transported to Ryder Trauma Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police said the subject left the scene and has not been found, adding that the victim is being uncooperative.

If you have any information on the assailant’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.