MIAMI (WSVN) - A man had to be hospitalized after he fell off a crane in PortMiami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the emergency at 1015 N. America Way, late Thursday morning.

According to officials, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.

