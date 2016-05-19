MIAMI (WSVN) - A man had to be hospitalized after he fell off a crane in PortMiami.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the emergency at 1015 N. America Way, late Thursday morning.
According to officials, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.
