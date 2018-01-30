Man hospitalized after explosion at SW Miami-Dade construction yard

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, officials said, a diesel tank inside a shipping container exploded at a construction yard in Southwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday night, causing him to sustain serious burns.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blast along Southwest 208th Street, near 134th Avenue, just after 7 p.m.

“There was a loud explosion,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Omar Gordon.

It remains unclear what caused the explosion, but officials believe men were working near the diesel tank when something ignited.

Officials said the explosion was so strong it sent the tank shooting out. The metal around it became mangled from the blast and fire that followed.

The victim, who was described as a man in his 40s, was burned as a result of the blast.

Getting the flames under control was a challenge. Firefighters wore protective gear because of the chemicals.

“We don’t know what it is, so we’re going to take as much precaution as possible,” said Gordon.

Paramedics transported the victim to Kendall Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

Investigators are attempting to determine what set off the explosive chain of events and what the victim was doing on the property.

“We’ll try to come up with a possible cause, and then we’ll proceed with the proper authorities from there,” said Gordon.

Officials took the opportunity to remind everyone to wear protective gear when working around flammable materials.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.