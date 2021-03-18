Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person responsible for a drive-by shooting in a popular area of downtown Fort Lauderdale that sent a man to the hospital.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene in the 100 block of Southwest Third Avenue, off Himmarshee Street, at around 5 a.m., Thursday.

Responding officers located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials said they initially thought the victim was dead.

After applying medical attention, paramedics transported him to Broward Health Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

The victim is currently in surgery and is expected to be OK.

At the center of the investigation is a white sedan with at least one bullet hole.

7News cameras captured three women who remained near the car throughout the morning. One woman said she is a friend of the victim and was in the vehicle when the shooting took place, and another was standing outside of the vehicle.

The women eventually drove away in the white car.

Delia Borja works in the area and said she heard three gunshots ring out.

“When I came I was scared, but she saw the body on the floor,” she said.

“I don’t know how things went. I only saw that he was down, but I kept working,” a woman who works in the area said in Spanish. “We also heard shots fired. It was only three shots.”

Borja has worked in the area for nearly 20 years and said this is the first time she’s seen an incident like this.

Police said there were no reports of noticeable events or problems througout the evening. At this point, what led to the shooting remains a mystery.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Fort Lauderdale Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

