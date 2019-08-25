Man hospitalized after domestic dispute leads to officer-involved shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer that sent one man to the hospital.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the incident happened along the 4900 block of Northwest 199th Street, Sunday.

Investigators said officers responded to a call of a violent domestic dispute in the area.

When they arrived at the scene, the female victim showed apparent signs of injury.

Officials said a confrontation ensued when police made contact with the suspected offender, and the two parties fired shots.

Police said the offender was shot several times in his lower extremities. The officer was not harmed.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews transported the offender to Ryder Trauma Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

