Man hospitalized after car plunges into lake in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have rushed a man to the hospital after his car plunged into a Lauderdale Lakes lake, officials said.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash along the 4000 block of W Oakland Park Boulevard, at around 7:30 p.m., Friday.

#BSFR is operating on the scene of a water rescue (vehicle into lake) @ 4700 W Oakland Park Blvd @LLakes_WeCare Driver rescued by Fire Rescue being transported to @FloridaMedCtr in critical condition — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 23, 2019

Officials said the vehicle that went off the road and into the lake.

Once BSFR arrived, officials said, they found the vehicle submerged underwater.

Two divers then went into the water and recovered the male driver, who appeared to be in his 60s.

Fire rescue crews transported the man to Florida Medical Center in critical condition.

Officials said there were no other occupants inside of the submerged vehicle.

