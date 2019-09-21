Man hospitalized after being struck by car in Little Havana

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after he was struck by a car in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southwest Eighth Street and Eighth Avenue just before 4 a.m., Saturday.

The victim was said to be crossing the street in his motorized wheelchair when he was struck.

He suffered cuts and bruises to his head and was transported to Mercy Hospital in stable condition.

