Man hospitalized after being struck by Brightline train in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a man to the hospital after he was struck by a Brightline train in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at 500 East Sunrise Blvd., Saturday night.

Paramedics transported the pedestrian to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert. His condition is unknown.

