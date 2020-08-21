Man hospitalized after being stabbed in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after being stabbed in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 63rd Street and 31st Avenue just after 9 a.m., Friday.

Authorities said the stabbing stemmed from a dispute between two men.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

