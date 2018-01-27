Man hospitalized after being stabbed in face in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - An argument between two men in Miami escalated into physical violence when, police said, one of them was stabbed in the face, sending him to the hospital, Saturday afternoon.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 28th Avenue and 22nd Street.

Officials said the 29-year-old victim suffered a laceration to the face after the verbal dispute.

Police said the assailant fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

Paramedics transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition. Officials said he was conscious and alert during the transport.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this stabbing, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

