Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times inside Lauderhill gated community

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been hospitalized after he was shot multiple times inside a Lauderhill gated community.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units were called to the scene near the 5600 block of Enclave Lane, at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday.

According to police, a man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the neck area.

Paramedics have transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

Neighbors told police there was some sort of argument or loud talking followed by gunshots.

After hearing the shots, police said neighbors came out and found the victim lying on the ground.

Police said the neighbors also saw cars leaving the scene, but it remains unknown if the vehicles belonged to the shooters or residents who were leaving their homes at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

