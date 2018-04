MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in Miami, Sunday morning.

According to police, the man was shot by a female relative while inside their home, located along the 2500 block of Northwest 19th Avenue, around 5 a.m.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with a gunshot to the abdomen, officials said.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.