Man hospitalized after being shot in South Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man has been hospitalized after being shot in South Miami-Dade.

It happened in the area of Southwest 158th Avenue and 302nd Terrace, Tuesday night.

A homeowner said he heard gunshots, saw his house had been hit, went outside and found a man had been shot as well.

“I hear this loud noise in the living room and glass breaking, so I didn’t know it was a bullet that had come through the house,” said Jose who found the victim. “I see a guy laying on the front lawn of my neighbor’s yard across the street and his ATV, and I call 911 to call rescue to come and get him.”

The victim was rushed by neighbors to Homestead hospital, and later flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The victim’s condition remains unknown.

