Man hospitalized after being shot in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a man to the hospital after he was shot in the City of Miami.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 66th Street and 12th Avenue, Friday, just after 10 p.m.

Officials said the victim was unresponsive when they arrived. Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

