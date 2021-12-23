MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting at a Miramar gas station that landed one man in the hospital.

The shooting took place at a Sunoco gas station along Pembroke Road and De Soto Drive, Wednesday night.

Surveillance video captured the moment the gunman fired several shots into the victim’s car.

The shooter then fled the scene on foot.

The victim was shot several times and was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital in stable condition.

