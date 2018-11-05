Man hospitalized after being shot at car wash in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a man to the hospital after he was shot at a car wash in Opa-locka.

Opa-locka Police responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Ali Baba Avenue and Codadad Street, just before 3 p.m., Monday.

7News cameras captured a black Chevy Silverado with bullet holes riddled along its side and a broken window.

According to the car wash owner, two employees got into a dispute that escalated. One employee left and returned with a semi-automatic rifle and shot the other worker. The shooter then fled the scene, the owner said.

The victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Nearby Dr. Robert B. Ingram Elementary School was locked down for a short time as a result of the shooting.

A crossing guard in the area told 7News that she ducked into her car when the shots rang out.

Ali Baba Avenue and Codadad Street remain shut down as police investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

