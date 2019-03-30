Man hospitalized after being robbed, shot at Pompano Beach ATM

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the robber who, they said, shot a man outside of a Bank of America in Pompano Beach, sending him to the hospital.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the armed robbery took place at the branch located at 21 South Pompano Parkway, early Saturday morning.

Officials said the victim was withdrawing money from an ATM when he was targeted.

Employees at a McDonald’s located next to the bank said the victim raced over to the restaurant and banged on the door for help.

“I stayed outside with him until [paramedics] got here,” said employee Shanaky Brook. “Hopefully he’s OK. He’s one of our regular customers.”

Deputies said he was rushed to Broward Health North with injuries that were not life-threatening.

If you have any information on the robber’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

