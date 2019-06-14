Man hospitalized after being pulled from burning Miami apartment

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital after he was pulled from a burning apartment building in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near the intersection of Northwest Third Street and Ninth Avenue, Friday night.

7News cameras captured smoke damage near a second-story window of the structure.

Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer captured smoke coming out from the building. The viewer said they did not see any flames.

Firefighters with flashlights were seen going into the second-floor unit where the blaze is believed to have ignited.

Authorities blocked off the street near the apartment building for hours while they investigated.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

It remains unknown how many residents lived inside the unit or how many people may be displaced.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.