DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck in the street while riding a scooter.

The crash took place along Dixie Highway and Southeast Seventh Street in Dania Beach, Wednesday morning.

Police said the driver of the car involved took off.

If you have any information on this crime, call police.

