Man hospitalized after being found shot in Miami high-rise

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man is fighting for his life after, police said, he was found shot in a Miami high-rise, Friday night.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene just before 10 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a disturbance on the 21st floor of the Opera Tower, located at 1750 North Bayshore Drive.

Responding officers found the victim with gunshot wounds on the 16th floor of the apartment building. They also found blood and bullet casings at the scene.

“Right now, we do not know what we’re looking for, we do not have any suspect information, we don’t know who’s behind this act,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva. “All we know is that we have an adult male victim that had been shot located on the 16th floor, and transported in critical condition.”

Miami Fire Rescue transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Some residents of the hi-rise were unable to return to their units. “All the building was shut down, not able to get into my apartment with my car or by foot,” said resident Mary Jacques-Lopez. “They told us it was a shooting and a crime scene, and that there was no way we could get in.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

